Facebook eliminates charges on online donations

Facebook has announced that it is dropping its fees for online donations made through its site, with 100% to go to directly to the recipient organisation.

Facebook announced the news today (30 November) at its second annual Social Good Forum, along with a raft of other new tools and initiatives.

These include:

A $50m annual Facebook Donations Fund , starting in 2018 to help communities recover from disaster through direct contributions and matched funds.

, starting in 2018 to help communities recover from disaster through direct contributions and matched funds. New Fundraisers API . This will enable people to sync their off-Facebook fundraising efforts to Facebook fundraisers. Through this, when people connect their off-Facebook fundraising campaign with Facebook, it will create a Facebook fundraiser that syncs with their campaign page. Facebook says it is starting with Susan G. Komen, JDRF, National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Movember, and will be rolling this out to 500 additional nonprofits by the end of spring 2018.

It is also continuing the global rollout of its fundraising tools, introducing Mentorship and Support to enable non-profits to connect people who may need support in an area such as career advancement or addiction recovery with an experienced mentor, and expanding its Blood Donations feature, launched in India in October to enable hospitals, blood banks and non-profits to create voluntary blood donation events on Facebook and help them inform supporters.

To watch the broadcast with Mark Zuckerberg, click on this link.

