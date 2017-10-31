Facebook seeks small charities to benefit from free ad credits

The FSI is helping Facebook find small charities to benefit from ad credits.

Every month Facebook gives each of its employees ad credits worth $250, which they can offer to small businesses or charities. To help its staff members find charities to support, the Foundation for Social Improvement is drawing up a list of interested organisations for them to choose from.

The credits are worth $250 and can be used to help charities run various ad campaigns on Facebook to raise their profile. They are available for any type of charity campaign from building brand awareness, reaching regional or international audiences, connecting to donors, to promoting events and fundraising activities.

To benefit from the $250 monthly ad credits charities must be a member of the FSI, and must fill in an online form by end of play Thursday 2 November to register their interest, giving their:

Charity Name

Cause area

Area they operate in

Charity website

Contact name and email address

430 total views, 430 views today