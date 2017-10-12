Businessman and philanthropist James Chen asks why 2.5 billion people, a third of the global population, suffer from poor vision because they don’t have access to a simple pair of glasses – a solution that has been around for centuries. In this moonshot-style book he describes his quest to answer that question.

He appeals to the worlds of business, technology and medicine to come together and find a solution to this global problem.

Kevin Cahill CBE, former CEO and Honorary Life President of Comic Relief says of Chen and his book: “As a lifetime wearer of specs, I was shocked to learn that a third of the world’s population cannot see properly purely because they have never had access to an eye test and the glasses they need to go about their daily lives. As James rightly says, it is unacceptable and it is a scandal that the world must address. The economics are a no-brainer. Helping people see will increase the world’s productivity and boost the learning of young people.

“More important than that, it will make a huge difference to the quality of life of the 2.5 billion people who just need a pair of glasses. This book is a wake-up call. I hope it inspires the people who have the power to make things right to do just that.

“James Chen is a true visionary whose Clearly campaign and this totally excellent book has done an enormous service to the world.”

1/3 of the world

2.5 billion people…

…have poor vision but no access to treatment

USE YOUR VOICE: https://t.co/kwwE0mb4Uk#EyesWideOpen pic.twitter.com/IOqhlLRsST — Clearly (@ClearlyWorld) October 12, 2017

1/3 of the world suffers from poor vision.

The #EyesWideOpen campaign kicks off this #WorldSightDay to help the world see CLEARLY. pic.twitter.com/Sd6Bi24cEA — Biteback Publishing (@BitebackPub) October 12, 2017

