iRoundUp generates £42k for Wallace & Gromit’s Children’s Charity

The first charity to benefit from iRoundUp, the rounding up microdonation facility on a popular schools payment platform, is Wallace & Gromit’s Children’s Charity. They have received a donation of more than £42,000.

iRoundUp was introduced on ParentPay.com, a cashless platform used by parents to pay for their children’s meals, trips and other expenses at school. Each time a payment is requested and made, the parent will be invited to round-up their payment with a donation to charity.

Over 7,000 schools use ParentPay.

The choice of Wallace & Gromit’s Children’s Charity, based in Bristol, was announced by ParentPay CEO Clint Wilson.

He said: “iRoundUp brings the power of a digital charity box to school payments, allowing students and their families to donate. This cheque demonstrates the difference that donating even small amounts can make to other people’s lives.”

Thousands donated by iRoundUp users to Wallace & Gromit’s Charity.

The charity was chosen by a panel chaired by ParentPay, which included students from Skinners Academy; The Skinners’ Company, the London livery not-for-profit company which fosters education and supports charitable causes; and Mosaic, The Prince’s Trust mentoring charity.

All charities chosen will support children and young people across the UK.

Schoolchildren’s business idea

Appropriately enough, iRoundUp was the idea of five teenagers from Skinners’ Academy in Hackney, East London. Their idea won them the Mosaic Enterprise Challenge, a business competition from a mentoring initiative of The Prince’s Trust.

Skinners’ Academy Principal, Tim Clark, was delighted to see parents making so many donations as a result of his students’ creativity. He said: “It is so pleasing to see parents are making contributions and shows what a brilliant idea iRoundUp is. Our five students are a credit to the Academy and reflect the world class education we provide based on our culture of high expectation for every student.”

Helen Haskell, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Wallace & Gromit’s Children’s Charity, said: “We’re overwhelmed by the success of iRoundUp and the generosity of parents using ParentPay. The students at Skinners’ Academy should be very proud. Their ingenuity will allow us to make a huge difference to sick children and their families in hospitals and hospices throughout the UK, and we’re truly grateful for that.”

