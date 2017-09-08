Lions Club International renews support for Special Olympics GB

Lions Clubs International has renewed its Memorandum of Support for Special Olympics GB.

Lions Club International has supported Special Olympics GB for 25 years through donations, fundraising for athletes selected for international competitions and providing volunteers to help run key events. In that time, over £600,000 has been raised for the charity, in addition to the hours given through volunteering.

The two organisations have agreed to renew a memorandum, which will focus the partnership’s work for the next three years on three key areas:

Volunteer workforce development Supporting Special Olympics clubs at local level Fundraising to establish a development fund for local clubs to apply for grants to support Special Olympics GB regionally and National Games

Karen Wallin, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said:

“To receive this support from Lions Clubs International, which builds on their generous backing over many years, is very significant for us as an organisation and also for our 10,000 Special Olympics athletes across England, Scotland and Wales.”

Phil Nathan for Lions Clubs of the British Isles added:

“Lions Clubs International was privileged to have been the primary organisation to work in partnership with Special Olympics to enable the Opening Eyes programme at the turn of the century, which is still being provided today. Our Lions clubs proudly support Special Olympics in many communities of the UK and worldwide and look forward to supporting a strong and relevant relationship.”

Image: Special Olympics GB table tennis action from the recent National Games in Sheffield, which saw 2,600 learning disabled athletes take part

