Personalised video campaign results in 14% uplift in donations for BHF

British Heart Foundation saw donations increase by 14% with a video personalisation campaign for its London to Brighton charity bike ride last month.

The increase was in comparison to the same week the previous year, and was also personalised video campaign specialist EchoMany’s first integration with JustGiving.

The JustGiving implementation was part of a new engagement strategy for the British Heart Foundation. To engage fundraisers around the charity bike ride, the campaign used fundraisers’ JustGiving public profile data, dynamically embedding the information, such as photos and target donations, into videos, which were hosted on landing pages. Links to the landing pages were then emailed to each subscriber encouraging them to share the content. 70% emails were opened, 63% visited landing pages and 40% opted to download or share videos on social media.

Athar Abidi, Social Media Manager at the British Heart Foundation said:

“It’s increasingly important for us to engage in dialogue with our fundraisers. As part of our strategy to drive fundraising, we want to be innovative and use new methods that help our fundraisers encourage more donations as well as thanking them for their incredible support and efforts. Following the success of the London to Brighton bike ride campaign and our previous campaigns with EchoMany we are looking at how else we can use personalised video to support our campaigns.”

EchoMany’s video personalisation platform is being used by ten of the UK’s largest not-for-profit organisations, with campaigns for the British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, National Lottery and UNICEF UK.

Tim Redgate, Co-founder at EchoMany said:

“We’re delighted with the continuing work we are doing with the British Heart Foundation. We’re starting to see an influx of brands changing their engagement strategies, using publically available information to build upon conversations and deliver personalised video campaigns from the outset. By engaging with fundraisers on the platforms they already use; Facebook, Twitter, eCRM, charities can drive donations, encourage loyalty and amplify the sharing of content.”

