CAF paid highest ever total to charities in 2016/17

The Charities Aid Foundation paid a record £539 million to charities in the UK and worldwide last year, breaking the half billion pound barrier for the first time, according to the charity’s annual report.

According to the annual report, the level of giving by people and companies through CAF rose for the fifth consecutive year, with donations into CAF reaching a record £611 million.

The 2016/17 annual Trustees’ Report shows that:

CAF’s private clients – major donors making substantial gifts to charity – gave £284m during the year, up £78m on 2015/16, including some exceptional donations

CAF corporate donors gave more than £98m to charities, up from £76m in 2015/16

CAF works with more than 50,000 charities, channelling donations and providing other services to the sector

CAF Bank’s lending grew to £72m, supporting charity projects around the country

CAF Donate, the online fundraising platform, grew by 10%, helping charities raise £25m

CAF also launched CAF Investment Account in 2016 to help charities manage charity-specific investment funds online, offering access to more than 4,000 funds via a digital trading platform.

Sir John Low, CAF Chief Executive, said:

“We are overwhelmed by the level of generosity among the people and businesses who work through CAF to support the causes they care about. Despite economic uncertainty, we have been able to help our donors give well over £500m to charities, amazing resources that will strengthen communities and transform lives all over the world. And we are delighted that so many philanthropists trust CAF to steward and grow their major donations so they can continue giving strategically long into the future.”

