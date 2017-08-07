Celebrities in BA flight safety video to boost donations to Comic Relief

British Airways’ new pre-flight safety video will feature celebrities including Rob Brydon and Rowan Atkinson to keep the flying public safe and encourage them to donate their change to Comic Relief.

The new film adopts a humorous approach to help customers absorb important safety measures, together with invitations to donate to ‘Flying Start‘, the global charity partnership between British Airways and Comic Relief.

Actors and comedians taking part are Gordon Ramsay, Rob Brydon, Sir Ian McKellen, Rowan Atkinson, Thandie Newton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jim Broadbent, Gillian Anderson, Warwick Davis, Jess Glynne, and Chabuddy G (Asim Chaudhry).

The video shows them auditioning in a series of sketches in front of Asim Chaudhry, as his People Just Do Nothing character Chabuddy G, for a part in the safety video. At the same time they manage to demonstrate the safety features and procedures on the aircraft.

At the end of the video Rowan Atkinson fumbles around his seat for loose change to place in a Flying Start envelope, which are available to customers on flights to enable them to make donations to Comic Relief.

The video will be in use on BA flights from September.

Flying Start

Alex Cruz, British Airways’ chairman and CEO, said: “It’s extremely important to us that customers engage with our safety video, and involving some of the nation’s most well-known personalities has given us the chance to create something fun that we hope people will watch from start to finish – and remember.

“We’ve worked with Comic Relief since 2010 and our customers have already helped us generate £16.5 million for great causes. We hope the new video will enable us to exceed our goal of raising £20 million by 2020.”

