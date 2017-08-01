Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

The Guide to Grants for Individuals in Need 2016-17

Posted by on 1 August 2017 in Books
0 Comments
The Guide to Grants for Individuals in Need 2016-17

One of several DSC classic directories, updated of course.

The Guide to Individuals in Need 2016-17

The Guide to Individuals in Need 2016-17 Rating:
List Price: £95.00
Sale Price: £66.78
(as of 26/07/2017 08:45 UTC - Details)
Availability: Usually dispatched within 1-2 business days

Product Description

Do you help individuals and families in need of emergency financial help? This comprehensive, up-to-date and easy-to-navigate guide will simplify the often difficult task of finding the most appropriate support for your clients. It contains details of over 1,500 trusts, with over GBP268 million on offer, and outlines at-a-glance the eligibility criteria, amounts available and how to apply. You'll benefit from extensive advice on how to select funds and make successful applications, as well as a directory of useful organisations. Who should buy this book? This is the ultimate guidebook for charities working on the front-line, supporting those living in poverty and extreme circumstances. It is particularly useful for key workers, social workers, advisors and housing officers, as well as charity helpline operators. Charity fundraising teams will also find it a vital guide to the funds available.

Details

No features available.

The Guide to Individuals in Need 2016-17 5.0 out of 5 based on 1 ratings. 3573 user reviews
Books The Guide to Individuals in Need 2016-17 Do you help individuals and families in need of emergency financial help? This comprehensive, up-to-date and easy-to-navigate guide will simplify the often difficult task of finding the most appropriate support for your clients. It contains details of over 1,500 trusts, with over GBP268 million on offer, and outlines at-a-glance the eligibility criteria, amounts available and how to apply. You'll benefit from extensive advice on how to select funds and make successful applications, as well as a directory of useful organisations. Who should buy this book? This is the ultimate guidebook for charities working on the front-line, supporting those living in poverty and extreme circumstances. It is particularly useful for key workers, social workers, advisors and housing officers, as well as charity helpline operators. Charity fundraising teams will also find it a vital guide to the funds available. £95.00 https://images-eu.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/41ewC%2B3iDFL._SL160_.jpg
https://fundraising.co.uk/2017/08/01/guide-grants-individuals-need-2016-17/

243 total views, 243 views today

Tags:
Howard Lake is a digital fundraising entrepreneur. Publisher of UK Fundraising, the world's first web resource for professional fundraisers, since 1994. Trainer and consultant in digital fundraising. Founder of Fundraising Camp.

Related Articles

Get free email updates

Charity or company name, if applicable
* = required field
Please send me these email alerts:







powered by MailChimp!