Mayor’s Fund for London merges Access Aspiration into organisation

The Mayor’s Fund for London has announced that it has merged London provider of aspirational placements for state schools, Access Aspiration, into its organisation.

Access Aspiration works with London schools to provide high quality work experience opportunities and in-school employment development, currently providing 24 schools with a range of work placement opportunities and practical school-based and employer-based training, mentoring and support to students aged 16-18 who face significant disadvantage.

It also supports a network of London employers, including the Bank of England and EE, which have committed to improving skills, aspiration and diversity. The Mayor’s Fund considers the charity’s activities to be highly complementary to its Young London Working programme and its involvement in the Enterprise Adviser Network linking schools with employers.

The Access Aspiration team has moved into the Mayor’s Fund offices at City Hall (pictured) and co-founders of Access Aspiration, Jenny Halpern Prince and David Meller, have joined the Board of the Mayor’s Fund for London.

Jenny Halpern Prince said:

“The link between social mobility and good career provision in schools, including work placements and other employer engagements, is well documented. It’s a sad fact that students from state schools, and particularly children from disadvantaged backgrounds, receive poorer quality placement opportunities than their independent school peers, who also benefit from strong family networks and connections. Being part of the Mayor’s Fund for London will help us to connect more young Londoners in more schools with high quality employers.”

