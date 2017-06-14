Rogare to launch report series on worldwide fundraising challenges

Fundraising think tank Rogare is launching a series of reports that will highlight issues and challenges facing fundraising professions in countries around the world.

Rogare’s International Advisory Panel will set up task groups to compile and collate the reports, with the first three reports to be published later this year looking at fundraising in Ireland, Scotland and the USA.

The Critical Fundraising (Ireland) Report will be the first to be published: in August at the Summer School in Dublin run by Rogare associate member Ask Direct. Ask Direct’s Damian O’Broin will be joined on the Irish task group by panel members Colin Skeehan, Simon Scriver, and Gaby Murphy, who is co-ordinating the project.

Scottish fundraising consultant Mafe Marwick has joined the International Advisory Panel to co-ordinate the Critical Fundraising (Scotland) Report. She will be joined by Scottish AP members Margaret Clift-McNulty and Gary Kernahan and is currently putting together the task group for the Scottish report, with a view to publishing in October.

The team for the Critical Fundraising (USA) Report is currently being assembled from the American members of the International Advisory Panel, and will be led by Barbara O’Reilly of Windmill Hill Consulting.

All Critical Fundraising Reports will follow the same format, with the task groups compiling SWOT and PESTLE analyses for fundraising in their countries, and selecting some of those factors for more detailed analysis. Critical Fundraising Reports are ‘live’ documents that will be regularly updated.

Ian MacQuillin, Rogare director, said:

“Because these reports are being devised and collated by fundraisers, they represent what practitioners see as the biggest issues and challenges facing their country. We may see lots of commonalities emerge across countries, but we might equally see some very country-specific challenges too.”

The CFR (National) Reports will be part of a series of reports to be compiled by members of Rogare’s Advisory Panel over the coming years, which will also include CFR (Method) Reports, looking challenges for types fundraising, such as telephone and major gifts; and CFR (Issues) Reports, which will explore issues such as regulation and ethics.

