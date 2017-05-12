Writing for a charity blog or newsletter can be a bit of a challenge. The pressure can get even greater if you are asked to create content that is ‘SEO friendly’. What is that all about?

SEO copywriting is all about writing in a way that is Google friendly. The idea is that is to get your article to appear on top of the search engines. Getting to the top of natural search means that more people get to hear about your cause, come to yoour website and eventually become donors and supporters. Writing for Google is often considered by many as an overly complex thing, but it can be quite simple if you have someone to guide you and you follow a structured plan.

Good website copy should be written in a way that is easy to understand and if it is done well it can be one of the the most effective technique for on page SEO. You need to do your research. You need to think about keywords and you need to think about the ‘intent’ of the person who might be searching for the very thing that you are writing about. There are techniques and tools to help you with all of this. You don’t need to hire an SEO services company – you can do a lot yourself.

Note: You can download this free guide to SEO copywriting as an eBook here.

Read more about content writing for SEO….

563 total views, 563 views today