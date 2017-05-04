20th annual Byte Night announced

Action for Children has announced its 20th annual Byte Night sleep out, which will take place on 6 October 2017.

The event sees staff, including CEOs, from the technology and other business sectors, together with celebrities, take part in a sponsored sleep-out, in the open, beneath the stars. This year it will take place in 10 locations across the UK.

Over 20 years Byte Night has become “the UK’s largest corporate sleepout event”. It is also Action for Children’s flagship fundraising event, and one of the top 20 fundraising events in the UK.

In 2016, £1.2 million was raised by over 1,200 sleepers. Since the first event 20 years, Byte Night has raised over £10 million.

At this year’s launch guest speakers reported on the corporate, team-building and philanthropic benefits of taking part in the annual event.

Ken Deeks

Ken Deeks, founder of Byte Night, said: “When we founded this event my concern about homelessness among young people was brought sharply into focus when I looked at my own family; the opportunities my children had as they were growing up and the stability they knew – this was in stark contrast to the experiences of many others their age from different circumstances.

“I wanted to do something to help, and this idea took shape. There are quite a few corporate sleep outs these days but we are tremendously proud that Byte Night helped to start the trend all those years ago.”

Sir Tony Hawkhead, Chief Executive of Action for Children, added: “It’s was a fantastic achievement to hit the £1 million mark again last year…

“This year’s event is special, marking 20 years of Byte Night. It also celebrates the dedication and commitment of the founder, Ken Deeks, as well as all of the generous and dedicated people we have worked with over the years, it’s been a huge achievement.”

WATCH: Byte Night | North East 2016

