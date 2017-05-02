Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Tenth Zayed Future Energy Prize offers US$1.5 million prize

The Zayed Future Energy Prize is offering US$1.5 million to an NGO that is leading development of future energy solutions and contributing significantly to the fields of renewable energy and sustainability.

Launched by the United Arab Emirates Government in 2008, the Zayed Future Energy Prize is now in its tenth year, and has already awarded more than US$30 million to 57 recipients. According to the Prize, to date, more than 289 million people are benefitting from the sustainable actions of previous prize winners.

The annual award is worth a total of $US4 million, divided in in the following five categories:

  • Large Corporation (A recognition award)
  • Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) (US$1.5 million)
  • Non-Profit Organisation (NGO) (US$1.5 million)
  • Lifetime Achievement (US$500,000)
  • Global Secondary Schools (US$500,000 divided amongst five regions: Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania)

The deadline for entries is 6th July, and applications are via the Zayed Future Energy Prize website.

In 2016, the prize received a record 1,676 entries from 103 different nations, a 22% increase on the previous record set the year before, with UK-based Practical Action recognised for its work in providing deprived communities with clean energy across the globe.

Paul Smith-Lomas, CEO of Practical Action, said:

“We would highly recommend other organisations to apply for the Zayed Future Energy Prize in the future. It allows you to benefit from the publicity and associated networking opportunities that come with this award.”

Melanie May is a journalist and copywriter specialising in writing both for and about the charity and marketing services sectors since 2001. She can be reached via www.thepurplepim.com.

