The 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon in six tweets

The 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon saw a record number of runners take to the streets of London, many of them raising funds for charity. Here are just a few of the tweets from the day.

1. Spirit of the London Marathon

For thousands of runners the London Marathon is about raising money to help others. This spirit was exemplified by Matthew Rees who stopped to help David Wyeth, who was in distress, finish the last 200m to the finish line.

Rees told the BBC: “It’s just being a human”.

Hats off to @swanseaharriers #1547 for stopping to help that guy for the last 200m and sacrificing his own time. #londonmarathon2017 — Garry Smiþ (@Garrygen) April 23, 2017

This is exactly what the #LondonMarathon is all about👏🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/fRhkzMflB5 — London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 23, 2017

2. Superhuman effort

Sometimes even superheroes find running in a costume too much.

Someone got halfway and decided to finish as Peter Parker… #VMLM2017 #londonmarathon pic.twitter.com/lGGGfMRk4g — Stephen Clark (@SteveClarkEsq) April 23, 2017

3. Mobile giving triumphs

JustGiving reported that on Marathon Day the vast majority of donations were being made on mobile devices. The giving platform has been reporting the steady rise of mobile giving for several years.

84% of traffic on @JustGiving coming from a mobile or tablet right now #londonmarathon #stats — JustGiving Causes (@JGcauses) April 23, 2017

4. Virgin Money Giving

Virgin Money Giving, the official online giving platform for the Virgin Money London Marathon, crashed for a while on the evening before the race and then for some of the day itself.

Virgin Money Giving, which hosts thousands of pages raising cash for good causes, is down on #LondonMarathon day: https://t.co/upQ02Rfae7 — Press Association (@PA) April 23, 2017

BT, which the Press Association links to above, sponsors BT My Donate, the online giving platform.

6. There’s always next year

The 2017 London Marathon is over. Charities are already encouraging supporters to think about running the 2018 event for them – or indeed other races and events.

Bonus tweet

Hospice UK have helpfully pointed out that every runner can relive the moment they crossed the finishing line.

If you completed the @LondonMarathon and want to see yourself finish, you can do so on @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/etafoPQt2D #hospicerunners — HospiceUK (@hospiceuk) April 24, 2017

