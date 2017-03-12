Free stock images for charities

When you are running a charity marketing campaign, you are always looking for a good deal, a free resource or someone to lend a hand. We all know that the best things in life don’t come easy, but once in a while you can find some great resources that don’t come with a price.

This is especially true when it comes to downloading royalty free stock images we all desperately need to bring that extra flavor to our website, blog or social media profile.

As an active inbound marketing agency, we have often tried to find high quality images that we will be allowed to use online. So Whitehat has created a list of the top 7 royalty free stock images websites where you can get high quality stock images absolutely free. You do not have to pay for your membership, you can simply sign up on any of them, search the images you want for your website, design project or blog and download them in HD quality.

