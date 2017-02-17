OCS & Nesta announce £2m innovative volunteering funds

The Office for Civil Society and Nesta have launched two funds worth £1m each for ‘innovative volunteering’ in support of early years development and improving the public’s money management skills.

The two new funds are the Savers Support Fund, and the Early Years Social Action Fund.

The Savers Support Fund will provide four to six grants of between £150,000 and £250,000 to scale proven social action models that will help people better manage money and reduce debt. Projects must work with families considered to be ‘just about managing’ and/or young people aged 14-25.

The Early Years Social Action Fund focuses on supporting social action that will build parents’ confidence and knowledge, and recognises the critical role parents and primary carers play in children’s development.

It will also provide four to six grants of between £150,000 and £250,000: to help grow the reach and impact of existing volunteer-led initiatives that help 0-4 year olds achieve their developmental milestones by directly supporting parents. Initiatives must show evidence of existing impact and focus on supporting families in need of support.

Further details on the funds are on the Nesta site and expressions of interest for both must be submitted by midday on 29th March.

Minister for Civil Society, Rob Wilson, said:

“Volunteers are invaluable, supporting communities and helping to build a shared society for everyone. These funds will increase the numbers of volunteers even further, supporting more parents and helping adults and young people develop a positive relationship with managing money.”

Vicki Sellick, director at Nesta, added:

“We’re delighted to launch two new funds to mobilise thousands more volunteers to give their time alongside schools, councils and other public services. The innovations we back to grow through these new funds will make a lasting difference in improving the chances of pre-schoolers in succeeding and helping young people and adults in debt to learn lifelong habits of saving and money management.”

