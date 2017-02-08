Free marketing & comms advice on offer from The Media Trust to mark International Women’s Day

A free creative brainstorming and marketing and communications advice session is on offer to charities that support women this International Women’s Day.

The Media Trust is offering charities that work in this area the opportunity to attend its Women’s Voices – International Women’s Day Event: an afternoon of creative brainstorming and advice from female only media and communications experts.

Charities have until 9am Monday 13th February to apply, with The Media Trust seeking 25 charities for the event, which takes place on 8th March in London. Applicants need to explain the media communications challenge that they would like support and advice with and the 25 best applications will secure a place.

All applicants must be from a registered charity, be available to attend the event on 8th March from 4.15pm ­ 7.30 pm, and take part in one case study post event.