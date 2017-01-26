General Data Protection Regulations workshops in Wales

The The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is holding a number of free half-day workshops across Wales to highlight key issues in preparing for the forthcoming General Data Protection Regulations. Data protection practitioners from Welsh organisations in all sectors are invited to attend one of the workshops below:

Ramada Plaza, Wrexham , Wednesday 8 February

, Wednesday 8 February Radisson Blu, Cardiff , Tuesday 14 February

, Tuesday 14 February Venue Cymru, Llandudno , Thursday 16 March

, Thursday 16 March Halliwell Centre, Carmarthen, Wednesday 22 March

Registration for all workshops will begin at 9:30 and each event should be completed by 13:00. Teas, coffees and biscuits will be served during the workshop.

Please note that places are initially limited to one delegate per organisation. To book a place at one of the workshops, please complete and submit the online form, or email the details to wales@ico.org.uk. Alternatively, you can call the ICO Wales office on 01625 545299 for further information.

The Cardiff event is already fully booked. The other events will cater for 50 attendees. If you are interested in attending, contact the ICO soon.

Finbar Cullen, ResearchPlus