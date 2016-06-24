Fundraising news, ideas and inspiration for professional charity fundraisers

Brexit – dealing with the fallout for fundraising

Posted by on 24 June 2016 in Blogs
So it’s goodbye to Brussels, but what are the implications for fundraising? Impacts on charities will vary, depending on how they raise their money. However, if the Remain campaign’s predictions are accurate, they will be dramatic and far reaching.

EU Funding

What we know for certain is that EU funding (such as ESF, ERDF and various research funds) will disappear. The timescales for this are still unclear, although it is likely that existing commitments will be honoured in the short term. Brexit campaigners have pledged to protect some EU payments until 2020, but as they are not in government, in practice the jury is still out on this.

Individual Giving

More clear is the impact on individual giving, which is likely to be severe, due to the potential falls in Sterling and the stock market, which will affect pensions, investments and – crucially – how donors feel, as sentiment is key. There may well be a loss of consumer confidence, as in the last recession, so if your charity relies heavily on cash appeals and discretionary donations, you may well be hit hard. Probably less affected will be those charities with a stronger base of committed givers. They are likely to keep giving unless their jobs disappear or their pensions are badly hit.

Legacies

If the Remain prediction of a fall in house prices comes true (and obviously we will not know for some time), this will also have a knock-on effect on legacy values, so your forecasting needs to err on the side of caution.

Corporate Partnerships

For charities that rely significantly on corporate partnerships, the question is whether these are companies that may decide to downsize or relocate to the EU as a result of Brexit. In most cases, the impact will not be immediate, so any existing partnerships will not be directly affected in the short term. However, it is likely to impact on future corporate relationships, so longer term budgeting needs to be conservative.

Actions to take

So what should you do now on Brexit day one? The key action is to review your fundraising strategy and identify the likely impact on each income stream in the short, medium and longer terms. We are in unchartered territory, so you should probably consider a range of scenarios, from no impact to severe.

More Positively

On the brighter side, it looks like we will not have to face the new EU general data protection regulations, although it looks like this will be offset by increased home-grown regulation of fundraising.

Another bonus may be that the media will be so fixated on the fallout from Brexit that we may avoid further tabloid attacks on fundraising. Let’s hope so, because we are all going to need to take something positive from this.

Welcome to the new era!

  • International prospect research specialists The Factary have issued a statement following the vote result:

    http://factary.com/2016/06/factary-and-europe/

    It reassures clients and prospective clients that it will continue to provide its services across Europe.

    “We will monitor any implications that this vote may have for cross-border philanthropy and fundraising, and we are ready to discuss any concerns that you may have in this area”.

    As the ICO has adopted the EU general data protection regulations, you may be premature in saying we will avoid them!

  • Here is the response from John Low, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation:

    “While we now have certainty over the referendum result, the repercussions of Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European Union are far from clear.

    “Such a change will inevitably cause a period of uncertainty, but is also likely to present opportunities which charities, as always, will be ready to take to bring people together and tackle some of society’s greatest challenges.

    “Those who successfully campaigned to leave the EU argued that this would allow Britain to play a greater role on the international stage. Britain’s culture of charitable giving and the important work of our international charities are hugely significant to how we are viewed by other nations. As Britain starts a new chapter in our approach to international relations, charities must be given the chance to play a leading role.

    “In the short-term, the cloud of uncertainty hovering over the nation’s finances will have an impact on charities and their ability to help some of society’s most vulnerable people. It will be vital for the millions who benefit from the support of charities that government addresses this quickly. A strong and stable economy is a crucial factor in people and businesses feeling able to donate to good causes.”

    CAF has set out four priorities for government to address in the wake of today’s referendum result.

    · Ensure that the City of London’s status as a global hub of philanthropy is maintained, through protecting the capital’s position as one of the world’s major finance centres. Any decline in the City of London is likely to have a significant impact on British philanthropy.

    · Commit to EU rules which make it easier for people to donate to causes in other European countries. Currently, people in the UK are able to claim tax relief on donation they make to charities in other EU countries. The arrangement is reciprocated for EU residents donating to UK charities.

    · Clarify whether it intends to uphold the EU’s main sustainability rules for businesses, which form the basis of many UK companies’ long-term corporate social responsibility programmes.

    · Provide funding for charitable work which has been reliant on EU money. In 2014, 240 charities in the UK received £217 million from the EU. Any funding shortfall resulting from leaving the EU should be met by greater domestic funding.

  • Here is Bates Wells Braithwaite’s client briefing on the impact of Brexit on charities and the sector.

    What does Brexit mean for my organisation?
    http://www.bwbllp.com/knowledge/2016/07/15/what-does-brexit-mean-for-my-organisation-bwb-client-briefing/

  • Dr Beth Breeze of the University of Kent has published her thoughts on the impact of Brexit on philanthropy in the UK:

    http://www.cityphilanthropy.org.uk/features/brexit-effect-what-leave-vote-means-uk-philanthropy

