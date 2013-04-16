2 Comments
The art of a simple ‘Thank You’
How can charities say thank you to donors, supporters, event participants, members and anyone else who deserves those two words? Social media channels and tools offer a wide variety of options and creative approaches.
Kirsty Marrins has selected a few of her favourites. Thank you Kirsty.
Photo: mandiberg on Flickr.com
Pingback: Show your donors some love | Latino Public Radio Consortium()
Pingback: Error 404 - Digital Fundraising - Page Not Found - The Management Centre()