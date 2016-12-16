Trust in charities at highest level since 2013, says nfpSynergy

Charities are now the fourth most trusted public institution after the NHS, schools, and the Armed Forces, according to figures from nfpSynergy.

According to nfpSynergy‘s Trust in Charities – Autumn 2016 update, which questioned 1000 people representative of the UK population, trust in charities is now at its highest since 2013, with the sector rising from 12th to fourth place in the past year.

Overall, charities are trusted by 60% of those questioned, while the NHS is trusted by 71%. 35% also said they trusted the Fundraising Regulator. This was the first time in the survey that participants had been asked about the Fundraising Regulator: previous surveys referred to the Fundraising Standards Board.

Levels of trust are higher among women, with 63% saying they trusted charities, compared to 56% of men. Every age group trusts charities more than they did a year ago, except for the younger age groups of 16-24 and 25-34 year olds. The over 65s trust charities the most, with 70% of those questioned by nfpSynergy trusting charities ‘a great deal’ or ‘quite a lot’, compared to 42% a year ago.

Demographically, every group trusts charities more than they did a year ago, with ABs at 64% compared to 2015’s 55%, and C1s at 57% compared to 50%, while C2s and DEs saw the greatest increases at 62% versus 44%, and 57% versus 43% respectively.

Levels of trust in existing supporters has also risen: from 55% in 2015, to 69% this year.

2,642 total views, 127 views today