Supporters pledge to be a #fivergiver with the new £5 note

Charities are asking the public to donate the first of the new design £5 notes that they receive.
The new design of the £5 note, featuring Sir Winston Churchill and printed for the first time on polymer, was introduced into circulation this week.
Corporate fundraising specialist John Thompson introduced the idea last night on Twitter:
It rapidly found favour, and has been shared and adopted by both individuals and charities.
Several hashtags are being used to help the simple idea spread, including:
- #fivergiver
- #firstfiver
- #givefive
Other new notes?
There is still time to try out this idea to boost support for your charity.
Equally, it has probably made you wonder about the next new design notes to be issued on polymer. So, here are the next opportunities from Bank of England notes. And don’t forget there are other banknote issuers in the UK.
- The new polymer £10 note featuring Jane Austen will enter circulation in Summer 2017.
- The new polymer £20 note featuring JMW Turner will enter circulation by 2020.
