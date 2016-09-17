Supporters pledge to be a #fivergiver with the new £5 note

Charities are asking the public to donate the first of the new design £5 notes that they receive.

The new design of the £5 note, featuring Sir Winston Churchill and printed for the first time on polymer, was introduced into circulation this week.

Corporate fundraising specialist John Thompson introduced the idea last night on Twitter:

I'll donate the first new five pound note I get to a charity. Will you?

#fivergiver — Johnny Five (@JTCHANGINGBIZ) September 16, 2016

It rapidly found favour, and has been shared and adopted by both individuals and charities.

Several hashtags are being used to help the simple idea spread, including:

#fivergiver

#firstfiver

#givefive

Here's simple way to show #refugeeswelcome – donate your 1st new fiver to a charity helping refugees! #givefive #firstfiver #WeStandWithYou — Joe Jenkins (@MrJoeJenkins) September 17, 2016

People are pledging to give their first new fiver to charity. Which charity will your first fiver go to? #firstfiver #givefive — NCVO (@NCVO) September 17, 2016

They say you can do a lot with the new plastic fivers. How about donating it to charity? #givefive #firstfiver pic.twitter.com/gcj2gwzqPo — Inst. of Fundraising (@ioftweets) September 17, 2016

How about giving your #firstfiver to @VSO_Intl? Help make a meaningful difference and a lasting change — Hugh Perry (@hughperry) September 17, 2016

My #firstfiver – or rather my 1st 2 fivers – will be donated to @EndometriosisUK @ArtAgainstKnive. Both sml charities making big difference — Angela Style (@angelacstyle) September 17, 2016

Why not become a #firstfiver champ and give your first plastic fiver to @The_Blue_Cross — Matt Cull (@MatthewCull1) September 17, 2016

Just got my #firstfiver and made a donation to a #charity I'll keep anonymous but who do awesome work in difficult places around the world. — Mags Rivett (@magsrivett) September 17, 2016

Pledge to give your first new plastic £5 to us and together we will #MakeaDifference #firstfiver #givefive pic.twitter.com/h2cFcnKq7T — Blood Bike (@NorthumbriaBB) September 17, 2016

We have a game for you! When you get your first new £5 note, donate it here https://t.co/ZeBs0JbODc #firstfiver pic.twitter.com/I5XzFnXyps — African Promise (@africanpromise) September 17, 2016

So many amazing #Devon charities working in local communities – which one will donate your #firstfiver to? #givefive https://t.co/FJMncnakgg — DeVA (@Devon_VA) September 17, 2016

Other new notes?

There is still time to try out this idea to boost support for your charity.

Equally, it has probably made you wonder about the next new design notes to be issued on polymer. So, here are the next opportunities from Bank of England notes. And don’t forget there are other banknote issuers in the UK.

The new polymer £10 note featuring Jane Austen will enter circulation in Summer 2017.

note featuring Jane Austen will enter circulation in Summer 2017. The new polymer £20 note featuring JMW Turner will enter circulation by 2020.

