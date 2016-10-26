Grantmaker sought to distribute £3m of Tampon Tax Fund

The government’s Office for Civil Society is inviting applications from experienced grantmaking organisations to distribute £3m of the Tampon Tax Fund to charities that work with disadvantaged women and girls.

The Tampon Tax Fund is a £15 million fund for women’s charities, equivalent to the amount that HMRC estimate is raised from VAT on the sale of sanitary products. It was announced by the Chancellor of the Exchequer in the Autumn Statement 2015 in response to criticism that sanitary products and maternity pads are classed and taxed as a “luxury” item, attracting the lower 5% VAT.

Because the government couldn’t reclassify tampons as zero-rated it created the ‘Tampon Tax Fund’ to create a charitable fund of equivalent value.

Match funding

The Office for Civil Society expects that the successful applicant will:

be able to offer a level of match funding which must already be in place

be able to deliver the funding programme and commit the full amount by the end of the financial year

ensure that their due diligence, anti-fraud, data protection and financial and performance monitoring processes reflect best practice.

be able to demonstrate that it “relevant networks in place” to run a UK-wide programme

The Office for Civil Society has offered a very short timescale in which to submit proposals, announcing the tender for proposals on 20 October with a deadline of midnight on 28 October 2016.

Application forms can be requested from clare.mills@cabinetoffice.gov.uk.

The successful applicant will be announced in the Autumn Statement next month.

