‘Never mind a place on the bookcase, this directory should be by your side at all times.’

Thomas Wilson, Trust Fundraiser, Northern Ireland Hospice

However much your plans have changed over the last few months, it’s time to start preparing for what comes next. The Directory of Grant Making Trusts 2020/21 is the 26th edition of this top-selling guide, giving you headline information on 2,000 grant-makers, giving a total of over £5 billion. This directory should be by your side at all times…

Behind the scenes

Seek your charity’s share of over £5 billion

Concise information and contact details

Total amounts of funding available

Examples of beneficiaries in each listing, for guidance on the organisations previously funded

Extensive indexes divided by geographical area, field of interest and type of beneficiary, type of organisation, and type of grant available

Each grant-maker’s description of project types that can or cannot qualify for funding



What others have said

‘We use the directory as the bedrock of our trust fundraising planning every year. Medical research can be hard to fund from trusts and whether to use this guide or not as part of our research mix is simply non-negotiable for our fundraising team. The format of this essential resource – used in in conjunction with its sister funding website – enables us to make clear and focused fundraising approaches which in turn result in more successful fundraising bids.’

Birgitta Clift, Trust Fundraiser, Bowel & Cancer Research

About Directory of Social Change (DSC)

We’ve helped make tens of thousands of charities stronger since 1974. Every single member of our team works for DSC because we have a passion for what you do, the incredible changes you make for others in the world every day.

Put simply, we provide training courses, publications, online funding databases, research, conferences and lots of free resources on our website such as top tips and best-practice articles. If you work for a charity we aim to support you in everything you do.

We’re also fighting your corner through our policy activities – working hard to make the UK a better environment for charities to thrive in and help those you’re there for.

Find out more about us here.