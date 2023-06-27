Made for Impact

Made for Impact helps amazing non-profits and good organisations raise awareness of their cause and purpose and increases their impact by mixing strategy with captivating photography, engaging videos, websites and creative design to inspire action.

How we help

Our methodology has been tested and refined over almost a decade. We leverage each service and take advantage of digital opportunities to meet your organisation’s objectives. Whether you need a content strategy and content production, or a new website – here’s how we work:

How Made for Impact started

Twins Sonny Allward & Dougie Allward discovered that sometimes charities aren’t great at showcasing their excellent work – and noticed with their passion and skill; they could do something about it. Bang – Made for Impact was born. Now, it’s not just the twins – we are a collaboration of creative folk working together to help non-profits help the world. Using highly skilled partners allows us to stay agile, responsive and cost-effective.



