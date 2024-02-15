GoodCRM

GoodCRM provides easy and affordable data management for organisations in charity, non-profit & culture spaces.

Our unique platform offers bespoke levels of flexibility combined with the affordability and reliability of off-the-shelf software.

Contacts & Relationships – There's room for all of your contacts and relationships in GoodCRM. Your members, collaborators, audience, producers and donors can all be stored and categorised in one place.



Projects & Events – Use the GoodCRM programmes, projects and events module to capture and report on participatory engagements.



Memberships – Automated membership management out of the box – online sign-ups and renewal, automated payments and member self-management portal, all included.



Online Fundraising – Capture donations directly from your website or social media into your CRM, 0% transaction fees, Gift Aid reporting and much more.



Monitoring & Evaluation – Replace Excel, Google Forms and the like, to collect data directly into your CRM. Create rich forms for your team or external people to complete. Search, browse and filter responses and view stats instantly.



– Replace Excel, Google Forms and the like, to collect data directly into your CRM. Create rich forms for your team or external people to complete. Search, browse and filter responses and view stats instantly. Email Capture & Mailout features, Mailchimp Integration, Event Ticketing and so much more!

GoodCRM is a truly future-proof platform that grows with you.

Our team of experts is ready to support you to get the most out of your CRM. Check out our website to learn more!