At Eventgroove, we measure our success by that of our nonprofit customers—when they win with their good work, we win, and the world does, too! For the last 20 years, we’ve supported charities in their endeavours through high-quality print products, an effortless ordering process, and brilliant customer service. Concurrently, our user-friendly fundraising platform takes the hassle out of creating, launching, and managing fundraisers, allowing our customers to focus their time and resources on what they do best.

Reliable, Friendly Print-on-Demand

Whether you need raffle tickets and posters for a community fundraiser, invitations for an annual gala, custom-designed products, or a large-scale print solution for your nonprofit, count on Eventgroove! Top-quality printing, professionally designed fill-in-the-blank templates, and competitive pricing have made us the leader in print-on-demand products and services. However, we’re proudest of our helpful, reliable, and friendly customer support—it has earned us the loyalty of charities across the UK.

Easy Online, In-person, and Hybrid Fundraising

Running, marketing, and managing hybrid and virtual fundraising campaigns from various software programs and sites can be like wrangling cats. With Eventgroove, you can do the following and more from one single dashboard:

Brand every fundraiser to your nonprofit, from the URL to the colours and imagery.



Create a single donation page, sell raffle tickets, create an auction, or conduct multiple concurrent fundraisers on one page.



Embed live streams within any fundraiser.



Market your fundraisers seamlessly by sharing your custom URL through social media and email clients such as MailChimp.



Order branded print materials such as postcards and invitations.



Manage donor data and export reports.



Enable peer-to-peer for any fundraiser, as well as text-to-give.



Integrate with your API to share data about donors, fundraising events, products, and more.

We'd love to chat about how we can help make doing good easier!



About Us

