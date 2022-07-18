Bonnie Clayton Consulting

Corporate fundraising and fundraising strategy specialists

Established for 15+ years as consultants, with 25+ years of direct fundraising experience to boot, we are fundraising consultants and hands-on professional fundraisers. We do the thinking and the doing.

Our specialism is corporate fundraising but we also have a passion for crafting engaging fundraising strategies and campaigns to address social, education, health and community issues in the UK and overseas. We’ve been working at the coalface of fundraising throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery period for a variety of regional, national and global causes.



Our services include:

Our flexible approach means we can work with organisations to test or launch a new fundraising channel, or help to grow, revitalise and develop an existing income stream.

Our assignments range from short-term, interim or kick start support to providing long-term outsourced fundraising services.



Find out more





What our recent clients say

“Bonnie worked with our growing homeless charity for 2 years, developing and delivering a corporate engagement and fundraising strategy. From an almost standing start, Bonnie and her team generated significant funding for our programmes and built a large supporter base. Her skill at assimilating into our organisation whilst working as a consultant was impressive; she was genuinely part of our team and wider organisation. Single Homeless Project will always be grateful for all Bonnie has done for us and the people we support.”



Jamie Mills, Director of Business Development and Fundraising, Single Homeless Project

“Bonnie and her team hit the ground running with helping to build the Vision Foundation’s corporate proposition and pipeline. They were extremely knowledgeable, competent and fantastic to work with. I couldn’t have asked for a better team to support us as we embarked a brand new area of fundraising for our charity.”

Tamsin Baxter, Director of Development, Vision Foundation

Photo: Professional Images











