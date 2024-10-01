Great Fundraising Organizations, by Alan Clayton. Book cover.

BIDAID is an internationally recognised online silent auction platform, dedicated to enhancing charity fundraising events with bespoke memorabilia and cutting-edge technology solutions.

Offering seamless virtual, hybrid, and live auction experiences, BIDAID’s cloud-based software is accessible from any smartphone or tablet, ensuring maximum engagement from participants, no matter their location. Specially designed for charity events, BIDAID has helped raise millions for charities and non-profit organisations across the globe, delivering unparalleled fundraising results while creating a smooth and engaging experience for all involved.

Introducing ‘Super 7’ – A Suite of Interactive Fundraising Tools

Central to BIDAID’s success is its exclusive ‘Super 7’ suite of interactive fundraising tools, which combine auction dynamics, gamification, and pledging features. These innovative tools are crafted to captivate guests, ensuring full engagement and, ultimately, maximising revenue generation for charitable causes.

Sample auction page from Bidaid featuring a Tom Hanks signed print of Woody from Tom Story
Sample auction item on Bidaid.

Key Features of the BIDAID Auction Platform

Having already helped raise millions for charitable organisations worldwide, BIDAID’s robust platform offers everything needed for a successful and enjoyable fundraising event. From its interactive tools to its aesthetically designed interface, BIDAID ensures a seamless experience for both organisers and participants, driving extraordinary results for charities and non-profits alike.

