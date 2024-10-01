BIDAID

BIDAID is an internationally recognised online silent auction platform, dedicated to enhancing charity fundraising events with bespoke memorabilia and cutting-edge technology solutions.

Offering seamless virtual, hybrid, and live auction experiences, BIDAID’s cloud-based software is accessible from any smartphone or tablet, ensuring maximum engagement from participants, no matter their location. Specially designed for charity events, BIDAID has helped raise millions for charities and non-profit organisations across the globe, delivering unparalleled fundraising results while creating a smooth and engaging experience for all involved.

Central to BIDAID’s success is its exclusive ‘Super 7’ suite of interactive fundraising tools, which combine auction dynamics, gamification, and pledging features. These innovative tools are crafted to captivate guests, ensuring full engagement and, ultimately, maximising revenue generation for charitable causes.

Sample auction item on Bidaid.

Key Features of the BIDAID Auction Platform

Silent Auction Lots: The silent auction feature drives higher bids by allowing participants only one opportunity to submit their best bid. This encourages guests to bid generously at silent auctions, knowing they have just one chance to win highly desirable items.



The silent auction feature drives higher bids by allowing participants only one opportunity to submit their best bid. This encourages guests to bid generously at silent auctions, knowing they have just one chance to win highly desirable items. Auction Lots: For a more traditional auction experience, BIDAID’s live bidding system offers real-time notifications and leaderboard updates, generating excitement as participants outbid each other, ensuring continuous engagement throughout the event.



For a more traditional auction experience, BIDAID’s live bidding system offers real-time notifications and leaderboard updates, generating excitement as participants outbid each other, ensuring continuous engagement throughout the event. Buy It Now: The ‘Buy It Now’ option allows guests to purchase specific items or charity merchandise instantly, making it the perfect solution for selling multiple units of the same item during an event, with immediate results.



The ‘Buy It Now’ option allows guests to purchase specific items or charity merchandise instantly, making it the perfect solution for selling multiple units of the same item during an event, with immediate results. Prize Draw: A timeless fundraising option, the prize draw generates broad interest and excitement while delivering significant returns. It’s a versatile and iconic tool that consistently attracts bidders, making it a powerful addition to any charity event.



A timeless fundraising option, the prize draw generates broad interest and excitement while delivering significant returns. It’s a versatile and iconic tool that consistently attracts bidders, making it a powerful addition to any charity event. Exclusive UWIN Prize Draw: BIDAID’s ‘UWIN’ prize draw provides an exclusive opportunity to raise additional funds. Through this feature, guests can participate in raffles for high-value, limited-edition prizes, further boosting fundraising efforts.



BIDAID’s ‘UWIN’ prize draw provides an exclusive opportunity to raise additional funds. Through this feature, guests can participate in raffles for high-value, limited-edition prizes, further boosting fundraising efforts. Live Donations: The ‘Pledge Button’ allows donors to make contributions at any point during the event. Event organisers can set specific donation amounts, or guests can make custom donations, providing flexibility for supporters to give as much as they wish.



The ‘Pledge Button’ allows donors to make contributions at any point during the event. Event organisers can set specific donation amounts, or guests can make custom donations, providing flexibility for supporters to give as much as they wish. Sponsor Integration: BIDAID also offers the opportunity to feature sponsor logos and profiles within the platform, giving sponsors valuable visibility throughout the event. Moreover, BIDAID’s own network of sponsors provides additional revenue-generating opportunities, further enhancing event success.

Having already helped raise millions for charitable organisations worldwide, BIDAID’s robust platform offers everything needed for a successful and enjoyable fundraising event. From its interactive tools to its aesthetically designed interface, BIDAID ensures a seamless experience for both organisers and participants, driving extraordinary results for charities and non-profits alike.