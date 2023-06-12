Advantage NFP Fundraiser

AdvantageNFP Fundraiser is an integrated CRM, Fundraising, Membership and Alumni Database Solution. It’s a complete fundraising and membership package for small, medium, and large not for profit organisations. AdvantageNFP Fundraiser is the powerful and comprehensive CRM database software that provides you with a complete solution yet remains easy to use.

Originally designed with the help of leading charity consultants, AdvantageNFP Fundraiser is constantly

developing in response to legislation changes, new technology and customer feedback.

Core functionality includes donor/supporter management, opt-in/opt-out communication preferences, event management, donation processing, HMRC approved automated online Gift Aid claims, legacy administration, pre-tax payroll giving, in-depth marketing analysis, integration with 3rd party applications including fundraising platforms, membership management, cloud or on-premise hosting, online giving and Direct Debit processing and much more.

AdvantageNFP are experts in the not-for-profit sector with over 25+ years’ experience. We are delighted to say that 100% of our customers that responded to the survey, said they would recommend AdvantageNFP Fundraiser in the recent 2023 Fundraising magazine survey.

In addition to AdvantageNFP Fundraiser CRM our UK development & support teams also offer a wide range of delivery services including data migration & cleaning, bespoke tailoring & 3rd party product & platform integrations (Including Microsoft Dynamics 365) that meet all your fundraising software needs.

Contact us today to book your demo or consultancy.