Why exceptional leaders support staff in pursuing professional development

Over the last few decades, I’ve spoken with a wide variety of fundraising leaders about what they see as key components of their department’s success. Invariably, the topic of supporting professional development for fundraising team members comes up.

Some leaders quickly dismiss the value of professional development, seeing it as a “nice to have” rather than a “have to have.” Others are pessimists worried that fundraising professionals who have opportunities to learn will simply take that knowledge and head out the door with the next new employment opportunity that comes along.

However, the leaders I’d characterise as exceptional—those who build strong teams and achieve enviable fundraising results—believe passionately in supporting their staff’s professional development. Whether budgets are big or small—these leaders devote resources to helping their people grow. They recognise professional development equals significant, sustainable fundraising results.

3 reasons why professional development leads to a stronger team

There are several reasons why making professional development a priority leads to more effective fundraising and a stronger fundraising team:

1. Lifelong learners need opportunities to grow

In my experience, the best team members are lifelong learners. They care deeply about fundraising and have a driving need to expand their professional knowledge while growing their skills.



This perspective can’t be taught. Yet, it is vitally important if your fundraising team is going to be adaptable and ready for what comes next, despite the vicissitudes of an increasingly challenging fundraising environment.



2. Turnover diminishes when team members feel valued

Turnover remains an issue in the fundraising profession. According to the 2024 AFP Compensation and Benefits Report [membership required], over 20 per cent of fundraisers in the U.S. and Canada indicated that they planned to look for another job either within or not within fundraising. Meanwhile, 27 percent have been with their current organisation for two years or less.

While the occasional fun perk can make team members feel appreciated, the best way to make your team feel valued is by letting them know you believe they have potential—and backing that up with concrete support for professional development.

Team members who are encouraged to expand their professional horizons through consistent support for their pursuit of CFRE certification, attendance at conferences, and other training opportunities are more likely to remain satisfied with their current employer and less likely to seek employment elsewhere.

3. Professional attainment elevates team credibility

The better your team’s qualifications, the higher their credibility—whether that’s within the larger development team, with other organisational departments, or with key stakeholders such as volunteer leaders and funders.

We all know fundraising is often undervalued both within organisations and externally. Professional development for your team is a direct investment in raising their credibility among peers—and the credibility of the fundraising profession overall.

Impact that will last

Ultimately, as an exceptional leader, your people are your legacy. Supporting professional development for your team has profound, meaningful, and positive repercussions that mean better fundraising today and better-equipped fundraising professionals to lead philanthropy into the future.

Meet today’s challenges and tomorrow’s opportunities by investing in professional development for your team—you and your organisation will be happy you did.

Eva E. Aldrich is President and CEO of CFRE International, the only globally recognised fundraising credential. Prior to joining CFRE International, Aldrich was Associate Director of Public Service and The Fund Raising School at the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy. Before that, she was a member of the consulting team at Johnson Grossnickle & Associates and was Assistant Professor of English and Director of the Writing Center at Franklin College. Aldrich has been widely published in

fundraising journals and is one of the editors of Achieving Excellence in Fundraising, 3rd Edition, from Jossey-Bass. She holds a Ph.D. in Philanthropic Studies from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.