The role of ERP and CRM software in donor and client-centric non-profits Ian Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director of BrightBridge

Sponsored post

With non-profits evolving to meet the demands of highly bespoke ‘customer’ experiences, what tools are available to help the third sector thrive and deliver a unique offering that is truly donor and client-centric?

For non-profits and Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) heavily reliant on complex, appointment-based services to deliver their programmes, the effective management of client and donor data is paramount to that success.

Following the challenges in recent years – from fundraising event restrictions to reaching donors through times of economic crisis – the ability to maximise operational efficiency, while effectively engaging people (both old and new) is often easier said than done.

This is where Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software comes in. From streamlining and integrating data from different sources to providing organisations with the flexibility and tools to handle their campaigns, appointments and financials more efficiently, these cloud-based solutions empower staff teams and volunteers to optimise everyday processes and be truly client and donor-centric.

Streamlining appointment-based services

For those organisations providing services by appointment, the coordination of multiple resources – including staff, facilities, equipment, and supplies – can understandably prove a time-consuming operation. With smart cloud ERP software, organisations can oversee these resources centrally and therefore more effectively, while also creating self-serve portals for the convenience of donors or clients.

For example, this may be deployed to track staff availability and automate the scheduling of appointments accordingly, book rooms and request equipment. The software can also help manage inventory levels, from office equipment and medical supplies to event packs and shop items, as well as resources required for appointments. Integrated ERP solutions not only help to reduce waste – people’s time on admin tasks, paper and equipment – but they also ensure teams are always furnished with the necessary resources to deliver their services effectively and that scheduling is hassle free.

Making sure that things run smoothly, and that clients or donors are not faced with barriers to their desired actions, results in happier people both internally and externally.

Demystifying data to enable informed decision-making

When it comes to managing donor data and interactions, state-of-the-art CRM software can help

non-profits and NGOs refine these relationships – paving the way for more personalised communications as a result. Whether this involves updating existing donor data, tracking/recording donor engagement, or segmenting data that is specific to fundraising initiatives, dedicated relationship management tools give organisations greater insights. When to communicate, on which channels and with what messaging? They empower teams with the knowledge to increase donor retention, and thus hopefully secure ongoing funding for their programmes.

CRM reporting capabilities enable data-driven decision making, helping organisations analyse such metrics as donor performance, event attendance and other fundraising progress. Plus, by centralising data and automating processes, these systems also help teams to save time and reduce errors.

Effectively managing fundraising without impacting everyday operations

Another benefit of utilising an integrated ERP and CRM system such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 is the ability to automate processes, such as fundraising and grant management. These systems can help users keep track of funding sources, build budgets, and manage expenditures. For example, imagine a non-profit that needs to apply for a grant to fund a new program. With an ERP system in place, the team can more easily forecast and create a detailed budget for the programme. The system can also help automate the grant reporting journey by generating snapshots and tracking progress without it being a manual information gathering task.

Prioritising the end-to-end journey for donors and connecting sales, marketing and service

touchpoints via integrated software allows non-profits and NGOs to understand the donor or client journey. That’s when it can be improved, ensuring a person’s experience is enjoyable, simple and one they are willing to take again. By streamlining these processes, organisations are better equipped to deliver personalised, real-time experiences for donors, keeping them up to date about where money is being spent, how many people are being helped and how they can continue to support.

While implementing ERP and CRM software can seem a significant undertaking for non-profit organisations on the surface, the benefits implementation – both in the short and long-term – far outweigh the costs. For the best outcome, NGOs and non-profits should consider their unique requirements carefully, choose the right futureproof software and find a long-term solution partner with sector experience. Harnessing the power of cloud-based ERP and CRM solutions can greatly the third sector by improving their operational efficiency, data management, and service delivery. But crucially, it drives organisations to reach goals in putting clients and donors first.



Ian Robertson is the Sales and Marketing Director of BrightBridge, a UK-based technology consultancy offering Oracle NetSuite and Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions. Ian has over 30 years of experience in ERP and CRM implementations. Prior to forming BrightBridge, Ian worked for a major US IT corporation, where he acquired a depth of knowledge around time saving efficiencies through technological integration and automation.