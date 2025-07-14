Informed Consent: Stronger Tools for Stronger Standards Photo: Nyokabi Kahura / Fairpicture

Sponsored post

The landscape is shifting. What was once considered best practice in informed consent is now becoming non-negotiable. The pressure to meet ethical, legal, and operational standards is growing. For NGOs and nonprofits, risk is no longer theoretical — it’s immediate, and reputational consequences are real.

In response to these rising challenges across the development and humanitarian sectors, Fairpicture — the platform for ethical visual storytelling — has developed FairConsent. More than a mobile app, it’s a comprehensive consent management solution, designed for teams of all sizes — from local initiatives to international organisations.

Shaped by ongoing feedback from NGO staff, photographers, operations leads, and communications professionals, every update to FairConsent reflects the real-world needs of teams committed to ethical, respectful content practices.

What’s New in FairConsent?

The latest release introduces several features to make informed consent easier to collect, manage, and maintain:

Role-based access control for clearer team responsibilities



Enhanced multilingual support, including right-to-left (RTL) languages



Editable project fields, more informative consent PDFs, and improved withdrawal notices



Meta SDK integration for greater insight into campaign performance



A range of usability upgrades to streamline workflows and support confident, compliant use



These improvements help teams go beyond ticking boxes, enabling them to fully embody ethical standards in their day-to-day work.

Why It Matters Now

Ethical content practices are no longer optional. From GDPR compliance to safeguarding community trust, expectations are higher than ever. Organisations embedding these values into daily workflows aren’t just managing risk, but they’re helping lead the sector forward.

With FairConsent, teams are not only meeting standards. They’re helping define them.

A Tool Built by Fairpicture

FairConsent is developed by Fairpicture, a platform that has worked for over five years to deliver ethical visual content production to NGOs, co-created with its global network of local visual creators. The aim is simple: to make ethical storytelling efficient, practical, and accessible.”