Hey, fundraiser: how are you tracking against your 2023 professional resolutions? Photo by Breakingpic from Pexels.

February is here, and the shininess of a new year has started to fade. By now, our New Year’s resolutions can be sorted into two categories—the ones we’re keeping and the ones that have fallen to the wayside.

Where are yours currently sitting?

If your best-laid New Year’s professional plans have already hit a bump, here’s how to get them back on

track.

We’ll examine several common resolutions for fundraising executives and how to keep them front-and-

centre during the year.

Aims Too Hazy?

You’re a savvy professional who knows that what gets measured is what gets done. Aims such as, “I’ll build my professional brand” or, “I’ll set aside more time for professional development” are too amorphous to properly track.

Bring these resolutions into focus by attaching real numbers (I know in your line of work you’re a whiz at tracking progress to goals!).

Instead, say, “I will pitch three articles to fundraising blogs and websites by the end of June” or “Once a quarter, I will attend a networking event for fundraising professionals.”



By attaching numbers and timeframes, it’ll be easy-peasy when it comes to holding yourself accountable.

Address Gaps in Your Fundraising Knowledge

Sometimes it’s good to be a know-it-all.

If you haven’t embarked on a fundraising certificate or credential, even if you are a seasoned professional with numerous years under your belt, commit to making it happen in 2023. There is no better way to ascertain where you need to brush up than via testing your knowledge on an

exam.

Many of us feel palpitations at the mere idea of studying for and taking a test. That’s normal. We’re wired to fear failure. But if you’re so afraid to be unsuccessful at taking an exam that you put it off, you’re also denying yourself the opportunity to pass it with flying colours.

For fundraising professionals who regularly work with colleagues, donors, or partners across borders, a

global fundraising credential could be just the ticket.

Since 1981, the Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) credential has set global standards for the knowledge of ethical fundraising. It enables fundraising professionals worldwide the opportunity to benchmark their knowledge against globally-accepted, ethical best practices.

There are currently more than 7,700 CFREs worldwide. Each has met the credential’s requirements while formally committing to upholding confidence, ethics, and professionalism in their practice.

To become a CFRE, candidates must meet a set of application requirements and pass a 200-question exam.

If you’re ready to set yourself apart by earning the only accredited, globally-recognized credential, the

CFRE could be just the ticket.

Share What You Know With a Junior Fundraiser

If you have several years in the sector, you no doubt know the ropes. Even if you aren’t a whiz at everything (Let’s be honest, we don’t want to fall into the “Jack/Jill of all trades” trap anyway), your talents can be incredibly useful to up-and-coming fundraising professionals.

Mentoring may feel like a heavy lift you can’t muster the time or bandwidth for. However, to address turnover within charities and the skills gaps that plague many teams, mentoring can play a key role.

If you’ve set a resolution to be more of a team player or give back to the profession, there’s no smarter goal you can make than mentoring.

Effective mentoring begins with carving out the time to make it happen. Find a recurring 30- or 60- minutes every fortnight or month with your mentee for the next six months. If your life after 5 p.m. is

hectic, lunch hours can be the ideal time to schedule a chat.

Both mentee and mentor should set goals on day one to keep yourselves accountable. Don’t worry if

your mentee asks you to coach them on an area you’re less familiar with. This is your chance to connect

them with a colleague who is an expert in that area.

Set an Intention, Set a Goal

If your professional goals have already found themselves on the back burner, there’s still time to course

correct.

By setting yourself a workable goal and achieving it, you’ll build confidence while setting yourself apart.

Whether you’re looking to secure bigger gifts, invest in yourself, or give back to the next generation of

fundraisers, commit to making it happen in 2023.

Ashley Gatewood, MA, PCM, is the Communications and Marketing Director at CFRE International. She has been with the organization since 2018. She resides in Arizona, USA.