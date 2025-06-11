Built for Charities, Not Billionaires: Why BuytoGive is Changing the Game for Fundraising

Sponsored post

When AmazonSmile closed its doors in 2023, thousands of charities lost a small but steady stream of income, and with it, a connection to supporters that felt simple, consistent and meaningful. It was a stark reminder that even the world’s biggest platforms can switch off giving when it no longer suits them.

That’s where BuytoGive comes in.

We’re not just a replacement; we’re a reinvention. The UK’s first online marketplace built for charities, not billionaires, totally dedicated to raising funds for good causes. Where every purchase generates a donation, every good cause gets its own shop, and giving back is part of the platform’s DNA – not a side project.

We’ve created something that feels like Amazon in ease, choice, and convenience, but is driven by impact, not profit. At BuytoGive, we’re here to serve charities, not shareholders. We don’t cut corners. We don’t cut causes. And we’ll never shut down the heart of what we do, helping you raise funds, every day, with zero pressure.

Turning Everyday Shopping into Everyday Giving

Let’s be honest, raising funds has never been harder. Traditional donations are stretched. Events are harder to fill. Campaign fatigue is real.

But what if your charity could benefit from something people are doing anyway: shopping?

BuytoGive is a purpose-led shopping platform where supporters can buy from the same brands, at the same prices they’re used to, and generate donations with every single purchase. Each charity or good cause gets its own storefront; an Amazon-style shop where every sale automatically raises money for them.

What’s the Catch?

There is none! We handle the logistics. Our charities receive a donation for every order placed through their store. No pressure. No overheads. No catch.

What Makes BuytoGive Different

Unlike traditional affiliate links, voucher codes, or temporary giving initiatives, BuytoGive puts charities at the centre of the shopping experience. Good causes earn through items bought via their customisable BuytoGive store, or through direct donations from their supporters:

We don't profit from direct donations. 100% of what your supporters give goes straight to your cause, we never profit from their generosity; we simply take a minimal transaction fee, the lowest amount we can get.



You get your own branded shop. Each charity or cause has a unique storefront, offering a seamless and fully trackable fundraising experience.



Supporters pay the same. They shop as normal and you raise money without asking them to spend a penny more.

We’ve made fundraising effortless, consistent, and built to scale. It’s giving that fits into people’s lives, not the other way around.

“We’ve created a platform where giving isn’t a gimmick; it’s the whole point. Charities deserve better than being an afterthought in the digital economy. At BuytoGive, they’re the reason we exist.”

— Kevin Turner, Founder & CEO, BuytoGive

Made for Fundraisers Who Deserve More

Whether you’re a national charity, local hospice, grassroots group, PTA, or faith organisation, BuytoGive is built to work for you. There’s no fee to join, no setup stress, and no ongoing commitment.

When you sign up:

We'll build your online store for you.



You'll receive a toolkit with assets and guidance to promote it.



Every purchase through your store raises funds for your cause.

Our team is here to support you every step of the way. You’re not just joining a platform, you’re joining a movement to take giving back from corporate sidelines into everyday life.

Not Just Fundraising; Fundraising That Lasts

We know charity teams are stretched. That’s why we’ve kept things simple.

There are no targets, no obligations and no added work. You can shout about your BuytoGive shop on your website, in your newsletter, on social media. Or we can do the posting for you through your own social channels! Either way, it’s income that adds up over time, from something your supporters already do.

Ready to Fundraise?

If you’ve been looking for a fresh, low-effort way to raise funds that actually works we’d love to welcome you to the BuytoGive community.

It’s free to join and it takes just minutes to set up.

Sign up today and start fundraising with BuytoGive!