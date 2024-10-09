Bidaid hosts prestigious charity auction at Windsor Castle in aid of The OppO Foundation The Oppo Foundation team.

Sponsored post

Charity auction company Bidaid recently hosted a high-profile charity auction and special event at Windsor Castle in support of The OppO Foundation. The event, which combined a day of sports, entertainment, and philanthropy, successfully raised significant funds for the foundation’s charitable work.

The day commenced with a friendly cricket match featuring renowned athletes, including Olympic swimmer Mark Foster and sprinter Iwan Thomas, a long-time friend of Bidaid’s founder, Jamie Baulch. Although rain interrupted the game, the atmosphere remained upbeat, with guests enjoying a day of camaraderie and laughter despite the weather.

Guests later gathered in an elegantly decorated marquee on the grounds of Windsor Castle, where they enjoyed a gourmet meal in anticipation of the silent and live charity auction. The auction items, which included exclusive experiences and luxury goods, sparked high levels of enthusiasm, helping to generate substantial support for The OppO Foundation.

A particularly memorable moment occurred when Jamie Baulch had the honor of meeting His Royal Highness Prince Edward. The two sat together for a celebrity team photograph, with Prince Edward showing a genuine interest in the work of The OppO Foundation, further elevating the significance of the occasion.

Reflecting on the event, Jamie Baulch expressed his gratitude, saying:

“It was incredible to witness the generosity of everyone involved. Events like these showcase the remarkable things we can achieve when we come together for a common cause.

“Collaborating with BidAid for our recent event at Windsor Castle, attended by HRH Prince Edward was an absolute pleasure. Their team demonstrated professionalism, efficiency, and ease of collaboration throughout the entire process. We really look forward to working with them in the future. Thank you”.

The event concluded with heartfelt thanks extended to all participants and supporters. Their generosity will enable Bidaid and The OppO Foundation to continue their vital work in supporting those in need.

Baulch also runs uWin, a charity raffle business that broke fundraising records with its Harry Potter quiz prize back in 2020.

For more information about Bidaid or UWin, contact Jamie Baulch – he***@bi****.com