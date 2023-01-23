Trustee Leadership Programme: Emerging Chairs
Wednesday 22 February & 1 March 2023 – 10.00am – 1.00pm
Senior Level Online Course
£50 – £75 (+ VAT)
Designed to support Trustees to take the leadership step into Chair roles, this practical course gives participants the confidence to know how to take on this key leadership role within a charity and how to develop effective boards.
Who is this for?
This course is aimed at those individuals who aspire to become a Chair of an arts, culture or heritage organisation or for existing Chairs who wish to progress and further their knowledge.
You’ll learn:
- The key skills needed to effectively Chair a charitable organisation
- How to support the Senior Management team to get the best out of your workforce and your board
- Developing a long-term business plan and strategy
- Responsibility for fundraising and marketing
- Exploring the key challenges of being a Chair and how to effectively overcome them
This course will be delivered virtually via Zoom in two separate 3 hour sessions. The first of these will take place on Wednesday 22 February at 10.00am and the second will take place on Wednesday 1 March at 10.00am. It is necessary to attend both sessions to complete the full training.Find out more