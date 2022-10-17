Trustee Leadership Programme Arts, Culture & Heritage
Wednesday 16 & 23 November 2022 – 10.00am – 1.00pm
Mid to Senior Level Online Course
£50 – £75 (+ VAT)
This course will support participants to find out about the key responsibilities, financial obligations, and fundraising expectations for Trustees. It is a one-stop shop to equip you with everything you need to know before becoming a charity Trustee.
Who is this for?
This course is aimed at those individuals looking to be a Trustee of an arts, culture or heritage organisation or for those Trustees looking to further their knowledge.
You’ll learn:
- An overview of governance and the charity sector
- Governance models and strategic planning
- Financial management requirements
- Trustee responsibility for fundraising and income generation
This course will be delivered virtually via Zoom in two separate 3 hour sessions. The first
of these will take place on Wednesday 16 November at 10.00am and the second will take
place on Wednesday 23 November at 10.00am. It is necessary to attend both sessions to
complete the full training.