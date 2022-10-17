Trustee Leadership Programme Arts, Culture & Heritage

Wednesday 16 & 23 November 2022 – 10.00am – 1.00pm

Mid to Senior Level Online Course

£50 – £75 (+ VAT)



This course will support participants to find out about the key responsibilities, financial obligations, and fundraising expectations for Trustees. It is a one-stop shop to equip you with everything you need to know before becoming a charity Trustee.



Who is this for?

This course is aimed at those individuals looking to be a Trustee of an arts, culture or heritage organisation or for those Trustees looking to further their knowledge.

You’ll learn:

An overview of governance and the charity sector

Governance models and strategic planning

Financial management requirements

Trustee responsibility for fundraising and income generation

This course will be delivered virtually via Zoom in two separate 3 hour sessions. The first

of these will take place on Wednesday 16 November at 10.00am and the second will take

place on Wednesday 23 November at 10.00am. It is necessary to attend both sessions to

complete the full training.