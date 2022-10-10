The Great Fundraising CEO

A tiny (<5%) of CEOs come from a professional fundraising background. Yet the CEO who is educated in the financial patterns of fundraising growth – in particular the levels of investment required and the time scales over which returns are generated – enables a culture that leads to their organisation sustainably increasing its fundraising income.

During this interactive seminar we will identify and explain the cultural and leadership behaviours of CEOs and discuss what actions can be taken to kick-start a period of fundraising growth.

With Sylvia Costantini and Mark O’Donnell.