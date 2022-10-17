Revolutionise 2023

Revolutionise 2023 is a groundbreaking gathering for purposeful individuals and organisations who want to balance achievement with contribution.

Over the course of three days, we will welcome 750 high-level professionals from the private, public, and charity sectors to the beautiful surroundings at Crossbasket Castle.

The uniting characteristic across all our attendees is a desire to lead purposeful lives – both personally and within their organisations. We will come together to regroup, refresh, refocus and reenergise. Attendees will leave with the tools required to develop the behaviours and communications that drive growth, and a much deeper understanding how they can align profit and growth with purpose and positive impact.

So, join us at Revolutionise 2023. Day tickets and 3-day packages with or without accommodation are available. We’ll see you at the castle!