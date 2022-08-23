Presentation Masterclass for Fundraisers

We are delighted to offer the Presentation Masterclass for Fundraisers at The Inch, giving you the building blocks to present effectively and with confidence in today’s online, in-person and hybrid world.

Learn from Alan Clayton and Howard Lake.



The masterclass is an outstanding opportunity to learn how to present as a fundraiser to large and small audiences, whether internal or external. It will give you the confidence to plan and deliver an effective presentation, prepare for your audience and react to them, and to ensure you conveyed your message.

You’ll learn from two highly experienced presenters in the fundraising sector who provide compelling content in useful ways, in person and online.

At the end of this masterclass you will know:

How to structure and script a presentation

How to prepare to present

The importance of practice

How to deliver a presentation

What to avoid in a presentation

How to convey confidence when you don’t always feel it

How to use technology in a virtual presentation

How to use technology in an in-person presentation

How to choose the right tools for presenting online using images and video

How to take pleasure in presenting

How to follow up a presentation



You’ll get plenty of chance to try out ideas with exercises, all in a supportive atmosphere.