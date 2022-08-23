Presentation Masterclass for Fundraisers
We are delighted to offer the Presentation Masterclass for Fundraisers at The Inch, giving you the building blocks to present effectively and with confidence in today’s online, in-person and hybrid world.
Learn from Alan Clayton and Howard Lake.
The masterclass is an outstanding opportunity to learn how to present as a fundraiser to large and small audiences, whether internal or external. It will give you the confidence to plan and deliver an effective presentation, prepare for your audience and react to them, and to ensure you conveyed your message.
You’ll learn from two highly experienced presenters in the fundraising sector who provide compelling content in useful ways, in person and online.
At the end of this masterclass you will know:
- How to structure and script a presentation
- How to prepare to present
- The importance of practice
- How to deliver a presentation
- What to avoid in a presentation
- How to convey confidence when you don’t always feel it
- How to use technology in a virtual presentation
- How to use technology in an in-person presentation
- How to choose the right tools for presenting online using images and video
- How to take pleasure in presenting
- How to follow up a presentation
Find out more
You’ll get plenty of chance to try out ideas with exercises, all in a supportive atmosphere.