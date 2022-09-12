Introduction to Gift Aid

Gift Aid specialist Barry Gower, MD of GAIN, presents an “Introduction to Gift Aid”, a 90 minute live online course that provides practical, informed advice for charities on how they can make the most of Gift Aid to boost their income.

Gift Aid lets many donors increase the value of their donations to charity at no cost to themselves. It could be generating millions more of income for charities each year, but many charities are wary of claiming it for fear of getting it wrong and being penalised. Others avoid it because they consider it too time-consuming to manage.

Barry’s course is designed to dispel those concerns and explain how almost any charity can boost income from Gift Aid.