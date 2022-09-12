Graphic Traffic: how to create and use images & video on social media

Images and video on social media sites grab attention and drive traffic. More and more online marketing content is visual. So how can your charity or small business create and use graphics and video to support your marketing, fundraising, sales, communications and other activities?

And how can you do it yourself, quickly and cheaply?

Howard Lake, who first published UK Fundraising since 1994, will guide you through the practicalities of making, posting and sharing effective images and videos for your organisation to use. He has spent the last 28 years working out how to illustrate all kinds of content on the site and on its social channels. Plus the last nine or 10 years sharing this via Graphic Traffic courses across the UK.

What past delegates have said

Don't miss this course. I can personally recommend it as I attended a live course in 2018 with Howard in London.

I've found what I learned to be very practical and I've put it to good use.

Still some places. Book now. https://t.co/zCSTX1DfOI — Fundraising World Chris Herron (@fundraisingAU) February 9, 2021

I can recommend this. It's great. Well worth doing 👇 https://t.co/x9tQgNpzZq — Damian O'Broin (@damianobroin) November 9, 2020