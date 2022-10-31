Essentials in Legacy Fundraising

Wednesday 30 November & 7 December 2022 – 10.00am – 1.00pm

Mid-Career Online Course

£50 – £75 (+ VAT)



Charitable legacies are gifts that an individual decides to leave when they are alive that take effect upon their death. They are the largest, simplest and oldest method of planned giving. According to Legacy Foresight, legacy giving is projected to bring in £4.2bn to charities per year in the coming years.

Leaving a gift to a charity in a will is usually the largest donation an individual ever gives. Legacy gifts can play a major role in organisational resilience, beneficiary impact and donor satisfaction. However, it is also a sensitive area that needs to be handled with care.

Who is this for?

Arts organisations interested in building legacy giving programmes, looking for a roadmap to get started on that journey.

You’ll learn:

The importance of legacy giving and its value to the UK charity sector



The hallmarks of good legacy fundraising campaigns



The sensitivities relating to legacy fundraising and how barriers and objections can be handled



The opportunities for legacy giving post COVID-19

This course will be delivered virtually via Zoom in two separate 3 hour sessions. The first of these will take place on Wednesday 30 November at 10.00am and the second will take place on Wednesday 7 December at 10.00am. It is necessary to attend both sessions to complete the full training.

