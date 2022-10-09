Essentials in Fundraising

Tuesday 8 & 15 November 2022 – 10.00am – 1.00pm

Early Career Online Course

£50 – £75 (+ VAT)

This course is your induction into the world of arts fundraising. It covers research and planning, key fundraising skills and information about launching successful fundraising campaigns. It’s a one stop fundraising shop: teaching you new skills and sharpening old ones.

Who is this for?

This course is aimed at those new to arts fundraising, those about to launch a big project in a new area, or for those just looking for a refresher in a key aspect of fundraising.

You’ll learn:

The importance of an effective fundraising Case for Support



Different kinds of fundraising streams, from Trusts and Foundations, individuals, corporates and statutory income



Where to best focus your time to get the most effective fundraising return for your organisation



How to undertake effective fundraising



The latest trends in fundraising

This course will be delivered virtually via Zoom in two separate 3 hour sessions. The first of these will take place on Tuesday 8 November at 10.00am and the second will take place on Tuesday 15 November at 10.00am. It is necessary to attend both sessions to complete the full training.