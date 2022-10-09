Essentials in Fundraising
Tuesday 8 & 15 November 2022 – 10.00am – 1.00pm
Early Career Online Course
£50 – £75 (+ VAT)
This course is your induction into the world of arts fundraising. It covers research and planning, key fundraising skills and information about launching successful fundraising campaigns. It’s a one stop fundraising shop: teaching you new skills and sharpening old ones.
Who is this for?
This course is aimed at those new to arts fundraising, those about to launch a big project in a new area, or for those just looking for a refresher in a key aspect of fundraising.
You’ll learn:
- The importance of an effective fundraising Case for Support
- Different kinds of fundraising streams, from Trusts and Foundations, individuals, corporates and statutory income
- Where to best focus your time to get the most effective fundraising return for your organisation
- How to undertake effective fundraising
- The latest trends in fundraising
This course will be delivered virtually via Zoom in two separate 3 hour sessions. The first of these will take place on Tuesday 8 November at 10.00am and the second will take place on Tuesday 15 November at 10.00am. It is necessary to attend both sessions to complete the full training.Find out more