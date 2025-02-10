About this book Author Jessica Threlfall (editor) EAN/UPC 1784821411 Date of publication 13 March 2025 Format Paperback Edition 15 Publisher Directory of Social Change

The Guide to UK Company Giving 2025/26

Offering insight into over 400 companies that collectively contribute around £442 million in the UK in cash donations and in-kind support, this guide will give you information on which companies give, why they give, what their criteria are and how to ask in the right way.

Each company entry includes an at-a-glance profile, outlining:

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) information

Levels of giving in the UK and whether in cash or in kind

Partnerships, including Charity of the Year

Matched funding and payroll giving

Pro bono work

Commercially led support, including sponsorship

About Jessica Threlfall

Jessica Threlfall joined the Directory of Social Change in August 2019 and has been author and contributor to several DSC directories including The Guide to UK Company Giving 2023/24, The Guide to Grants for Individuals in Need 2022/23 and The Guide to New Trusts 2022/23.



Reviews

‘Whether you’re new to corporate fundraising or looking to refine your approach, The Guide to Company Giving is an essential aid.’

– Christine Beyga, Trusts and Partnership Manager, Kidney Research