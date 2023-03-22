About this book Author Ian Pembridge and Jessica Threlfall EAN/UPC 9781784820817 Date of publication 1 March 2023 Format Paperback Edition 14 Publisher Directory of Social Change

The Guide to UK Company Giving 2023/24

The 14th edition of The Guide to UK Company Giving details over 400 companies and 162 associated corporate charities in the UK that support community and voluntary organisations.

The guide features analysis and comment on the companies’ approaches to giving, together with details of their community activities.

There is also details of over 150 corporate grant-making charities. Together they give almost £300 million a year.

DSC describes its target audience as “both voluntary organisations seeking support from corporates and companies looking to develop their community giving strategy”.

Each company listed is profiled with the following details:

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) information

Levels of giving in the UK and whether in cash or in-kind

Partnerships, including Charity of the Year

Matched funding and payroll giving

Pro bono work

Commercially-led support, including sponsorship



Reviews

“This comprehensive guide is packed with accurate and incredibly useful data as well as tips and advice on where to focus charities’ always-limited resources. It demonstrates that there are potential – and vital – corporate partnerships for charities of all sizes and types“.

Ross Diamond, CEO, Age UK Lewisham and Southwark

“This is a comprehensive resource that can help charities and businesses to navigate the corporate giving space, and work together for meaningful change.”

Tanya Steele CBE, CEO, WWF-UK

