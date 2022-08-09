About this book Author Abigail O'Loughlin EAN/UPC 9781784820701 Date of publication 1 September 2022 Format Paperback Edition 17 Publisher Directory of Social Change

The Guide to Major Trusts 2023/24

The “UK’s definitive detailed guide to grant funding”.

The 17th edition, edited by Abigail O’Loughlin, supplies information on over 1,000 of the largest UK funders. Together they award an annual total of over £7.19 billion. Each grantmaker included in the guide has the potential to give over £250,000.

It includes:

Detail of grantmakers’ policies and practices

Essential financial facts, including the annual total of grants awarded

Clear descriptions of eligibility criteria for applicants

Funders’ contact details and how to make an application

Social media accounts of each charity, where available

About Abigail O’Louglin

Abigail is co-author of The Guide to New Trusts 2021/22 and has contributed to several directories at DSC including The Guide to UK Company Giving 2021/22. She holds a MA in Social Research Methods and a BA (Hons) in Sociology and Spanish from the University of Liverpool. Her areas of interest are women’s issues and company giving.

Reviews

“The Guide to Major Trusts is an essential resource in our fundraising toolkit. Having such a comprehensive list of funders ensures that our prospect pipeline remains healthy and we never miss an opportunity.”

Charlotte Otter, Trusts and Foundations Manager, Southampton Hospitals Charity