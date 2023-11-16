About this book Author Dr Zareen Roohi Ahmed EAN/UPC 1781338124 Date of publication 14 November 2023 Format Paperback Edition 1 Publisher Rethnk Press

The Gift

One woman’s journey from tragedy to building a global business for good.

An entrepreneur and philanthropist, holding a PhD in multiculturalism and specialising in women’s rights, Dr Zareen Roohi Ahmed is the founder of Gift Wellness, a social enterprise which boasts an award-winning range of natural toiletries that have not only received accolades but catalysed a movement against period poverty. She is also the founder and Chair of The Halimah Trust which works in some of the poorest parts of the world providing education and vital aid.

Zareen’s book The Gift is her tale of overwhelming resilience, determination and purpose and the life-changing impact she has had on many. After tragically losing her daughter Halimah in 2007, instead of succumbing to the pain, Zareen channelled her grief into action, established a charity in Halimah’s honour and dedicated herself to helping women and girls around the world.

Photo: Dr Zareen Ahmed

Throughout The Gift, Zareen outlines how she made her purpose a reality, sharing her vision for tackling period poverty, one of the most pervasive issues affecting women and girls worldwide, and revolutionising the fem-care industry with accessible, safe and sustainable period products. She explores the creation of her unique range of toiletries, from establishing Gift Wellness as a business to researching the product formula and distributing period products to displaced women and women in crisis through the Gift Wellness Foundation.

The Gift is also a tender and moving account of Zareen’s commitment to continuing Halimah’s legacy – a passion for Third World Development, social enterprise and education. Establishing The Halimah Trust in her name, Zareen writes about the process of setting up The Halimah School of Excellence and Halimah College in Pakistan which provides education for 1000 girls aged four to eighteen, plus the ongoing impact the charity has on communities there.

The book goes on to cover how Zareen champions women’s voices and needs on a range of topics, including battling workplace stigma around menstrual health and her innovative new app to ensure those who need it can always access period products.

A story of undeniable strength, impressive innovation, and overwhelming heart, The Gift is an inspiring and thought-provoking story of how one woman transformed personal loss into an entrepreneurial journey that has touched the lives of many across the globe.

Reviews

“Zareen’s story is an impactful reminder that we all have the power to create change in the world. Whether it’s through business, charity or simply helping those around us, we can all make a difference. Zareen’s journey is proof that with determination, purpose and a belief in oneself, anything is possible.”

Dr Sam Collins, CEO and founder of Aspire for Equality

About the author

Dr Zareen Roohi Ahmed is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder and CEO of Gift Wellness,

which produces a range of sustainable, natural, high-quality sanitary products that empower women

while promoting kindness and compassion.

She is also the founder and Chair of The Halimah Trust, through which she transformed personal grief into global good, founding the charity in honour of her daughter. The organisation works to improve the lives of orphaned and needy children through education and responding to the needs of people in crisis. In addition, Zareen holds a PhD in multiculturalism, specialising in women’s rights, has spearheaded urban regeneration initiatives, represented Britain on foreign office delegations as CEO of the British Muslim Forum and is a keynote speaker and podcast guest.